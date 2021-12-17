Details you may have missed that confirm ‘Hawkeye’ takes place after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ takes place in the lead up to ‘Hawkeye.’ Columbia Pictures

Warning: There are some spoilers ahead for “Hawkeye” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The Disney+ show and “NWH” take place around the same time.

“NWH” takes place before “Hawkeye” since it starts right where 2019’s “Far From Home” left off.

If you head out to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” you may leave wondering where and when the film takes place in the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

We get it. After 20-plus films and numerous Marvel shows, it can be tough to keep track of how everything fits in place. Simultaneously, “Hawkeye” is airing on Disney+ and the majority of episodes were released before “No Way Home” hit theaters.

If you’re wondering which one came first, there’s one simple way to know “No Way Home” leads right up to “Hawkeye.”

“No Way Home” starts exactly where 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” ended, shortly after Peter (Tom Holland) and his friends returned from their summer vacation.

It’s still summer at the start of ‘No Way Home.’ Columbia Pictures

The film then speeds through a few seasons pretty quickly to end around Christmastime. (You may have noticed after Peter was off the hook for Mysterio’s death, he started school again. Then, when he received his final college admission letter, it was well past Halloween. We see some holiday lights up in a shop where MJ’s working and her boss is asking her to take them down. After the film’s final fight, the movie zips forward again.)

We see these early in the film. Columbia Pictures

At the film’s end, we see Peter swinging by the Rockefeller Center tree lit up for the holidays. The lighting of the tree usually occurs between the last week of November and the first week of December. The location should pop up again in next week’s “Hawkeye.”

As opposed to “NWH,” all of “Hawkeye” takes place in the days leading up to Christmas.

‘Hawkeye’ starts off with about a week until Christmas in late December. Marvel Studios

The show starts with Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) spending time with his kids in the six days leading up to the holiday. After his past as Ronin catches up with him, it’s a race against time to settle things in New York City so he can make it home to celebrate with his family.

However, there are also a few other fun details you may have missed that showed that the two take place around the same time.

The Steve Rogers musical is also acknowledged in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Hawkeye attends ‘Rogers: The Musical’ with his kids and leaves on the ‘Hawkeye’ pilot. Marvel Studios

The “Avengers” musical that Clint takes his kids to see on the “Hawkeye” pilot has a brief cameo you may have missed in “No Way Home.”

In the film’s opening minutes, keep an eye on the NYC streets and skies. As Peter’s swinging towards the Queensboro Bridge, he passes a few billboards for the (fictional) Broadway hit.

Ads for the musical can be seen as Spider-Man and MJ swing through NYC. Columbia Pictures

If you were able to pick up a copy of “The Daily Bugle,” which Sony partnered with Liberty Mutual to release to fans ahead of the film’s release, it also contains a small ad for the musical.

The new and improved Statue of Liberty is finished in ‘Hawkeye’

Yelena wonders if she should check out the new Statue of Liberty. Marvel Studios

On episode five of “Hawkeye,” Yelena (Florence Pugh) mentions that the updates have been completed on the Statue of Liberty.

In “No Way Home,” we see ads for it being under construction before the film culminates at the monument.

You can see ads in the film before the Statue of Liberty is shown later in ‘No Way Home.’ Columbia Pictures

It’s pretty impressive that they seemed to complete it so quickly after the end of “No Way Home” because Spidey had a massive fight with multiple villains all over it.

There's still one more episode of "Hawkeye" to come. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is now in theaters.