Most Employees Are Ignoring One Easy Way To Increase Motivation

Social collaboration platforms are an increasingly popular tool companies use to motivate employees. The idea is to increase collaboration and engagement through things like internal groups, forums, blogs, and activity feeds.



MIT’s Sloan Management Review points out recent research from the Dachis Group, which found that more than half of employees report that only 10 to 20 per cent of their coworkers are active on these platforms at their companies.

Here’s the breakdown:

Photo: The Dachis Group

The idea behind bringing social elements into a companies culture is nice, but it doesn’t seem to be penetrating.

Companies that actually want a benefit from this sort of software either need to do a better job letting employees know it’s a available, or create features that employees find more engaging and valuable.

NOW READ: By 2014 Most Companies Will Turn Everyday Tasks Into Games To Make Employees Work Harder

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.