3 details you might have missed that confirm when ‘Shang-Chi’ takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

- Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
- You may be wondering if “Shang-Chi” takes place before or after “Avengers: Endgame.”
- A poster early in the film and a certain character’s sling confirm it’s after the blip.
Snapping his fingers caused so much damage to his arm that he was then forced to put it in a sling at the film’s end.
When Bruce appears in the hologram speaking with Shang-Chi, Katy, Carol Danvers, and Wong, he clearly still has the sling on, signaling that “Shang-Chi” must take place not long after the events of 2019’s “Endgame.”
A reminder that at the start of “Avengers: Endgame” the movie jumped forward in time five years, meaning most of that film was set in 2023.
Among them is a sign offering help to those struggling to adjust with life post-Blip. The poster reminds people that they’re not alone and mentions a hotline.
The moment occurs soon after Shang-Chi and Katy catch up with their friends.
We later learn that Shang-Chi left home around 14/15 and has been on his own for 10 years, the amount of time Katy (Akwafina) says she’s known him.
Later, Wenwu says he gave Shang-Chi a decade to live his own life before he sought him out. According to that math, Shang-Chi should be about 25.
“Avengers Endgame” takes place in 2023. If we assume Shang-Chi wasn’t born in 1996, but two or so years later, that would bring “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” to 2023 as well.