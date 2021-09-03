3 details you might have missed that confirm when ‘Shang-Chi’ takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the first end-credits scene, Bruce Banner is wearing a sling just like in “Avengers: Endgame.” So the year’s likely 2023.

Bruce injured his arm while using the Infinity Gauntlet to snap his fingers and bring everyone back who was lost at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War” in the Blip.

Snapping his fingers caused so much damage to his arm that he was then forced to put it in a sling at the film’s end.

When Bruce appears in the hologram speaking with Shang-Chi, Katy, Carol Danvers, and Wong, he clearly still has the sling on, signaling that “Shang-Chi” must take place not long after the events of 2019’s “Endgame.”

A reminder that at the start of “Avengers: Endgame” the movie jumped forward in time five years, meaning most of that film was set in 2023.