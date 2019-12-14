'Does Roku have Apple TV?': Yes, most Roku players have Apple TV — here's how to download and watch Apple TV on a compatible Roku

Ron Harris/AP Most Roku devices are compatible with the Apple TV app, but you should check your model to see if you can download the app in the Roku channel store.

In the past, if you weren’t an Apple user, you had few options for watching Apple TV content. You would have to make do with the small screen of an iPhone or iPad, or add an Apple TV to your television to watch on a larger screen.

Recently, though, Roku added support for Apple TV, so now not only can you watch all Apple TV content via your Roku, but the channel supports Apple TV+ as well. This gives you access to all original Apple TV+ content like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind” on your Roku media player, provided you have a subscription to Apple TV+.

Which Roku devices work with Apple TV



Unfortunately, not all Roku devices support Apple TV. To find out if your model is compatible with Apple TV, you can try installing it or checking your model number – if it’s not supported, you won’t see it in your list of channels.

1. Using your Roku remote, navigate to “Settings.”

2. Select “System.”

3. Select “About” and read your model number.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Check the ‘About’ screen to see if your Roku can play the Apple TV channel.

4. Check to see if your model number matches one of these compatible models:

How to install Apple TV on your Roku device



1. Using your Roku remote, press the Home button.

2. Select “Search.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Find Apple TV using the search page.

3. Search for “Apple.” When “Apple TV” appears in the search results, select it and then select “Add Channel.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select ‘Apple TV’ when it appears in the search results.

4. After the app is installed, select “OK.”

5. Press the Home button again.

6. Find “Apple TV” in the list of installed channels and select it. If you watch it frequently, you can rearrange the order of the channels to position Apple TV closer to the top of the list.

You can also install Apple TV from the Roku website. Go to the Apple TV channel page and click “Install.” Afterwards, it will automatically appear on your Roku home screen on your Roku player.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can add Apple TV to your Roku from a web browser as well.

