Don't stay after 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' -- there are no end-credits scenes

• There is no post-credits sequence attached to “Rogue One.”

• It wouldn’t make sense for the film to have one since it ends neatly.

• Fans don’t have to wonder what happens next — it’s a prequel to “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.”

If you’re hoping for a sneak peek at “Star Wars: Episode VIII” at the end of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” you’re out of luck.

There is no extra scene during or after the credits of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” either for “Rogue One” or for any of the future “Star Wars” movies in the franchise.

This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. None of the other “Star Wars” movies have ever had post-credits scenes attached to them.

In recent years, however, Disney has become known for its additional end-credits scenes at the end of its Marvel and animated movies. Since Disney’s purchase of the company in 2012 for $4 billion, it may not have seemed out of the question for the company to start adding its popular tags to the Lucasfilm franchise.

And with “Episode VIII” out in about a year, some people may have thought audiences would get some sort of sneak peek at the next movie.

Sadly, that isn’t the case.

To be honest, it wouldn’t make much sense for “Rogue One” to have an added bonus sequence. The film’s end rolls neatly into the start of “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.”

While there aren’t any bonus scenes, it is worth sticking around to listen to Michael Giacchino’s “Star Wars” score.

