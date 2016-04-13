We conducted an experiment to see if Raisin Bran actually has 2 full scoops of raisins -- here's what we found

People are freaking out about whether or not there is a substantial amount of raisins in Raisin Bran. So, we took it upon ourselves to find out the answer once and for all.

A picture, originally posted on Reddit, shows a paltry half-scoop of raisins that the user claims to have found in a Jumbo container of Kellogg’s Raisin Bran. The post has amassed over 3,000 comments since it was first posted.

In our experiment, we took two “value-sized” boxes of Raisin Bran to find out just how many raisins they contained.

Here’s what we found after sorting the raisins from the bran:

Our boxes of cereal contained significantly more raisins than the photo that appeared on Reddit.

On average, we found that a value-sized box of Raisin Bran contains 1.25 cups of raisins.

That’s about 13.9% raisin, and 86.1% bran — a perfectly reasonable ratio — but that still doesn’t answer the elusive scoop question: how big is a scoop? Kellogg’s has never specified exactly what a “scoop” is. The company could be adding two teaspoon-sized scoops, or two over-sized cups of raisins, and it could still be technically telling the truth.

More important than defining a “scoop” is having customers feel as though they’re getting their money’s worth when it comes to cereal — something Kellogg is already addressing.

In 2015, the company “renovated” its Special K with Red Berries recipe, adding more freeze-dried strawberries to the recipe. While there is no evidence that the company similarly revamped its Raisin Bran recipe to include more raisins, it is clear that quality control has become an important issue in the cereal category.

Millennials are more discerning than ever when it comes to cereal. Almost 40% of millennials surveyed by Mintel said that cereal was an inconvenient breakfast choice, instead turning to options that are either more convenient or exciting.

However, the recipe revamp helped turn around Kellogg’s cereal business. In February, the company announced that sales in its morning food business grew for the first time in 2 1/2 years, with growth of 1.5% in the fourth quarter aided by a 4% boost in the cereal category.

To see our full experiment, watch the video below:

