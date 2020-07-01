Rachel McAdams sings in the Netflix 'Eurovision Song Contest' movie, but her performance was blended with vocals from a Swedish singer

John Wilson/Netflix Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell are part of an Icelandic duo, Fire Saga, in ‘Eurovision.’

Warning: There are spoilers below for “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”

Rachel McAdams’ character, Sigrit, is an Icelandic singer in the new Netflix movie.

McAdams sings parts of some of the songs, and one in full.

Many of the songs were blended with Swedish singer Molly Sandén.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix‘s fun and light-hearted “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” showcases Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell as Icelandic singers, Sigrit and Lars, hoping to win the Eurovision singing contest.

Sigrit shows off vocals so impressive that frontrunner Alexander Lemtov (Dan Stevens) takes an interest in her talent.

If you’ve watched the film, you’re probably wondering if McAdams is actually singing.

The answer is partly.

John Wilson/Netflix Sigrit sings during the finale of ‘Eurovision.’

A Netflix representative told Insider McAdams sang the beginning of a few songs and one in its entirety. Other songs were a blend of her voice and that of Swedish singer Molly Sandén, who was actually a contestant on the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2006.

Ferrell does all of his own singing.

“I was singing all the songs and then [director] David [Dobkin] would kind of lift bits of my performance,” McAdams told the AV Club, who said she watched Björk to help with her performance as an Icelandic singer. “The bulk of the music was done by a Swedish singer, Molly Sandén. Our voices were quite similar.”

Michael Campanella/Getty Images Here’s Molly Sandén, the other half of the voice behind Sigrit.

“They did some fancy stuff in the studio and pulled it together that way,” she added. “And then I sing the song that my character’s composing.”

The song McAdams sings in full is when she’s working out the lyrics to Sigrit’s song, “Husavik.” You can watch that moment an hour and two minutes into the movie.

Netflix Sigrit works on the lyrics for the finale song featured in ‘Eurovision,’ ‘Husavik,’ where she sings in Icelandic.

McAdams said she became “very hoarse” and was losing her voice by the end of the finale song, which you can watch, in part, below.

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is streaming now on Netflix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.