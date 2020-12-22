Does Philo have local TV channels? No — here are some services that allow you to watch live local TV

- Though Philo TV does not have local channels, you can access 63 basic cable channels that the platform combines into one streaming service.
- The major benefit of Philo TV is its price – it’s one of the cheapest options for watching live TV.
- If you’re looking for live local TV there are several other TV streaming services you can use.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .
At $US20 a month, Philo TV is the least expensive of the major live TV streaming services. This is most likely because Philo does not include any local stations or sports stations. If you just like to flip on your TV and watch live content from basic cable channels, this is a good option for you.
Philo does not offer local TV channels
If you want to stream live local TV, however, you will have to look into other options. Philo does not have local channels and their low price and niche approach to live streaming implies that will likely not change. There are several services that allow you to access local broadcast channels for free. Otherwise, you can subscribe to a package that combines cable and local channels.
Options that offer live streaming of local channels
There are other live TV streaming options that offer local channels but cost considerably more than Philo. Here are several popular streaming alternatives that offer local TV channels:
- YouTube TV:YouTube TV offers all local channels, plus most basic cable channels and many sports channels. At $US64.99 a month, it is one of the pricier plans.
- Hulu with Live TV:Hulu with Live TV offers all local channels, though it lacks some more popular basic cable channels such as AMC. The cost of Hulu with Live TV is also currently $US64.99 a month.
- FuboTV: FuboTV offers local channels (depending on your region) along with most basic cable channels, as well as the most sports channels of any option.FuboTV starts at $US59.99 a month.
- AT&T TV NOW: AT&T TV NOW offers all local channels and many basic cable channels. The cost of AT&T TV NOW’s Plus package is $US55 a month.
- Sling TV: Sling TV offers some local networks like NBC and FOX but does not generally include CBS and ABC. However, Sling TV is currently offering a TiVo Stream 4K gift with purchase that includes ABC and CBS local channels.Sling TV includes many basic cable channels but not as many sports channels. SlingTV packages start at $US30 a month.
Note that most live TV streaming services, including Philo, also offer premium add-ons.
