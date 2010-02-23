What Did Guests Wear To Paul Krugman's Economic-Themed Halloween Party?

The New Yorker describes a few of the costumes that people showed up wearing to Paul Krugman’s economic-themed Halloween party.
Two guests came as Asian tigers, several came as hedge funds, one came as capital.
The “capital” costume was a woman dressed as a column.
But we’re curious: what do you wear to look like a hedge fund?
(A hedge maybe?)
Read the full Krugman profile in The New Yorker.
