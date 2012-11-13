Does Notre Dame Deserve A Shot At The BCS Championship?

Photo: Getty Images

If the season ended today, Oregon would play Kansas State for the BCS championship. But should undefeated Notre Dame be one of the top two teams in the country?MOST polarising RESUME



Notre Dame has the most impressive victory of the three contenders, when they went into Norman and easily beat Oklahoma. K-State’s biggest win was a fourth-quarter comeback against Oklahoma. And Oregon’s biggest win came when they gave up 51 points to USC. Unfortunately for Notre Dame, they also recorded the least impressive win when it took triple-overtime to beat Pittsburgh.

TOUGHEST SCHEDULE

Notre Dame has played the toughest schedule of the three, ranking 28th in college football according to Sagarin.com, just ahead of Kansas State (#29) and well-ahead of Oregon (#45). Notre Dame’s schedule includes eight wins against potentially bowl-eligible teams, and two wins against teams still ranked in the BCS top-15 (#12 Oklahoma, #13 Stanford). Kansas State has one such win (#12 Oklahoma), and Oregon has no wins against a top-15 team.

LACK OF DOMINATION

Fortunately for Notre Dame, the BCS system does not allow margin of victory to be factored in the computer rankings. In one example, the Sagarin computer ranking has Notre Dame as the top team in the country. However, Sagarin’s ranking that includes margin of victory has Notre Dame ranked fifth. Then again, it is not clear if there is a good way to weigh margin of victory when comparing a team with a good offence (Oregon) to a team with a good defence (Notre Dame).

OH YEAH, THE BCS STILL SUCKS

In the end, there are arguments that can be made for, and against, Notre Dame. And unfortunately, that serves only to remind us that we have to wait two more years before we get a BCS playoff.

