Does NASCAR Increase Car Accidents On The Highways?

To assess the impact of televised, competitive, dangerous automobile racing (NASCAR) mass media on viewers’ driving behaviours, all automobile accidents and injuries as a result of aggressive driving on file at the West Virginia Division of Highways for the years 2003 through 2006 were subjected to a regression analysis controlling for confounding variables, such as weather and road conditions. While the number of accidents declined on the day of the televised events, the number of accidents and injuries increased 5 days following the events. A priming theory of mass-media influence is discussed.



Source: “Driving Under the Influence (of Mass Media): A Four-Year Examination of NASCAR and West Virginia Aggressive-Driving Accidents and Injuries” from Journal of Applied Social Psychology

You should follow me on Facebook here or on Twitter. You’ll find content there I don’t post anywhere else. You can also subscribe via email or RSS. Check out the blog’s most popular posts of all time.

If you’re interested in our curious relationship with cars and driving, I recommend the book Traffic.

Related posts:

Why is traffic so bad on Mondays?

Traffic tickets: necessary evil or the state gouging you?

What statistic predicts traffic deaths better than any other? You’ll be surprised.

Permalink [Leave a comment »

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.