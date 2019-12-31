'Does my iPhone have AppleCare?': How to check your AppleCare+ warranty status in 2 ways

Ben Margot/AP Images There are two easy ways to tell whether your iPhone has AppleCare+ coverage.

You can tell whether your iPhone has AppleCare coverage or not by checking your phone on the AppleCare+ website, or in your iPhone’s“About” page.

AppleCare+ and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss are warranty policies that will usually cover the costs of repairs and part replacements for your iPhone.

AppleCare+ can be bought when your purchase your iPhone, or up to 60 days afterwards – after that, you’ll have to pay for all repair costs.

When you buy a new Apple product, you get one year of hardware repair coverage, and 90 days access to a technical support line for free. But if you expect to own this product for longer than that time, you might want to pay for an AppleCare+ policy.

AppleCare+ covers your Apple device, whether it’s a MacBook, Apple Watch, or an iPhone, for three years from the time of purchase, covering any hardware failures and saving you money if something goes wrong during that time.

You can also sign up for “AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss,” which includes everything that normal AppleCare+ does, but also covers you if you lose your phone or if it’s stolen.

For more information on how both AppleCare+ plans work and what they cover, check out the official AppleCare support page.

If you’re unsure if whether your iPhone has AppleCare+ or not – maybe it’s been a while, and you can’t remember if you purchased the plan – there are two simple ways to find out.

Here’s how to do it.

How to check if your iPhone has AppleCare+



The first way to check if your iPhone has AppleCare coverage is to go to your iPhone’s “About” page.

1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app.

2. On the main Settings page, tap “General.”

3. Tap “About.”

4. On this page, there may be a tab that reads “AppleCare Services.” Tap that, and you’ll be told if you have AppleCare+ coverage, and when it will expire.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can see your remaining AppleCare+ warranty in this tab.

If that tab isn’t there, or you want to see more details about your coverage, you can also check your AppleCare+ plan online.

1. Before you begin, make sure you have your iPhone’s serial number handy. You can find this by going to that same “About” page, where it’s listed under the name of your phone and its model type.

2. Next, visit this page to begin the AppleCare+ coverage checking process.

3. Enter your iPhone’s serial number and the generated Captcha code, then press “Continue.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider All you need is the serial number — you don’t need any Apple ID information.

4. On the next page, you’ll be shown the coverage your iPhone still has, if any. Note that if your phone was purchased less than 60 days ago, you’ll be given the option to purchase AppleCare+ at this stage if you don’t already have it.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider This iPhone’s AppleCare+ warranty has run out.

It should be noted that if your phone doesn’t have AppleCare+ and is out of the warranty period, you can still arrange an iPhone repair via the link above, though you’ll be liable for all costs.

