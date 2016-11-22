Disney's new movie 'Moana' has a bonus scene worth sticking around for after the credits

The INSIDER Summary:

• Disney’s newest movie “Moana” comes to theatres November 23.

• Make sure to sit through all of the credits for a bonus scene at the very end.

“Moana” arrives in theatres this week, and we can guarantee Disney fans will love the studios new feature film. For the super fans out there, make sure you sit through all of the rolling credits after the movie ends.

Post-credit scenes have become a staple in Disney and Marvel movies, and “Moana” is no exception.

There’s a small bonus scene at the end that’s worth staying for. We won’t spoil its contents now, but we believe the snippet is fun enough to warrant a few extra minutes in the theatre.

Plus there’s an Easter egg embedded in one of the graphics shown during the credits, so you can occupy yourself trying to look for that (Hint: “Wreck It Ralph”).

Another fun tidbit from the credits comes from the music. The first song that plays is Alessia Cara’s pop version of “How Far I’ll Go” but the second song is sung by Lin-Manual Miranda himself!

Miranda co-wrote the music for “Moana,” and his signature lyricism shines through the most on a song called “You’re Welcome.” In the movie it’s sung by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui, but the version heard in the credits is Miranda and

Jordan Fisher.

If you want to be a real honorary Mouseketeer, pass along the message to your fellow moviegoers about the bonus scene. Disney fans will surely love “Moana” and the bonus scene alike.

“Moana” is in theatres November 23 with early showings Tuesday evening.

