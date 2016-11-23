'Moana' has an end-credits scene featuring a fun nod to a classic Disney movie

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Disney’s “Moana.”

Disney’s newest movie “Moana” finally sailed into theatres on November 23, and fans of the animation powerhouse will not be disappointed by the creative tale following a new heroine across the ocean.

For those looking to absorb every moment of Disney magic, make sure you stay seated after the movie — there’s a short scene at the very end of credits.

In case you missed it, here’s what happens.

Disney Tamatoa’s song ‘Shiny’ is a catchy tune.

The credits roll to a stop and then cut to the monstrous hermit crab Tamatoa.

Moana and Maui had to fight Tamatoa in the realm of monsters during the movie. Tamatoa had acquired Maui’s magical fish hook and was hoarding it alongside other shiny treasure.

They managed to escape with Maui’s hook, and during the struggle Tamatoa was flipped onto his back.

Disney Moana and Maui outsmarted Tamatoa by appealing to his love of treasure.

In the post-credits scene, Tamatoa is still stuck on his back. His treasure-encrusted shell is similar to a turtle’s, so Tamatoa has been unable to flip himself back over.

The hermit crab is calling out for help, clearly exasperated. “If my name was Sebastian and I had a cool Jamaican accent, you’d totally help me!” he yells.

This not-so-subtle call out is to Sebastian — the loveable Jamaican crustacean sidekick to Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney Tamatoa or Sebastian — which is your favourite?

In true Disney fashion, the references don’t stop there. Aside from Tamatoa’s small scene, there’s also a small “Wreck It Ralph” Easter egg. Towards the very end of the scrolling credits (before Tamatoa comes on) — keep a sharp eye out for a Ralph himself among the designs on the right side of the screen. Disney is currently working on a “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel which is currently set for a March 9, 2018 release.

“Moana” officially comes to theatres on Wednesday, November 23, with early showings in select theatres on Tuesday, November 22.

