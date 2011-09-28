Does Mitt Romney Really Hate Harvard?

Mitt Romney has been giving President Obama a lot of flak for his ties to the “Harvard faculty lounge,” milking the anti-intellectual, Obama-is-an-elitist argument that plays so well with the conservative base.



Just last week, the 2012 presidential hopeful criticised Obama for taking advice from the Crimson “faculty lounge” in a speech to Florida Republicans. And in a foreign policy address last month, he said the President “leaves us with the belief that America should become a lesser power. It flows from the conviction that if we are weak, tyrants will choose to be weak as well; that if we could just talk more, engage more, pass more U.N. resolutions, that peace will bill break out. That may be what they think in that Harvard faculty lounge, but it’s not what they know on the battlefield.”

But Romney’s “I’m just a regular guy like you” schtick rings a little false.

Romney’s never been in battle. But he does have a two post-grad degrees from Harvard (one more than President Obama), and three of Romney’s five sons graduated from Harvard Business School.

The former Massachusetts Governor also has pretty strong ties to the Harvard faculty lounge — several of Romney’s top policy advisors are Harvard alums, Harvard professors, or both, according to the Boston Globe.

A Huffington Post review of campaign finance records found that Romney has received more than $56,000 in donations from people who are Harvard professors, or married to Harvard professors. One of those donors, HBS professor Michael Porter, is also the co-founder of a consulting firm that has come under fire for working on behalf of then-Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

