Does Lying Kill Your Career? Not At Certain Levels

It was reported today that business mogul Bethenny Frankel’s recent dramatic tale of being lost at sea was not so dramatic at all. In fact it didn’t really happen even though Bethenny told any media outlet that would listen that it went down that way. The man who “rescued” the reality star and her husband last month after their boat supposedly broke down near Nantucket now says it was all scripted for her Bravo show, Bethenny Ever After. Is this a career killer for Bethenny?



