'Does LastPass work offline?': How to access your encrypted password vault without WiFi or mobile data

- Yes, LastPass works offline, but you need to have accessed your account at least once before on the device you’re currently using.
- Also, to get LastPass to work offline, you must enable the offline mode in your account settings before you attempt to view your Vault without WiFi or mobile data.
- LastPass’s offline mode won’t work for every plan tier, as LastPass Teams or individual Enterprise and Identity accounts may have limited to no offline access.
When you log into your LastPass account on your computer or mobile phone, you’re creating a cached version of your saved data to your local device. For those who have enabled offline access, that means you can access everything in your Vault even if you aren’t connected to WiFi or your mobile data.
Once activated, you can log into your account from the device you’re using and have full access to any saved vault data, whether you’re using the LastPass web browser extension, desktop site, or mobile app.
Here’s how you can access your LastPass saved passwords, digital wallet, and more without an internet connection.
How to enable offline access to your LastPass account
1. Visit LastPass.com and log in to your account with your username and Master Password. If you have the browser extension, click the LastPass icon in your toolbar before selecting “Open My Vault.”
2. Select “Account Settings” located inside the left sidebar.
3. Toggle over to the “Multifactor Options” tab.
4. Click the edit icon, represented by a pencil, next to your desired multifactor option and select “Yes” from the dropdown.
5. Select “Allow” for the “Permit Offline Access” dropdown menu.
6. Set up and configure any other fields for your authenticator if applicable before clicking “Update.”
7. Enter your master password and click “Continue.”
