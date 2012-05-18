Where You Go To College Matters More Than Ever

Does it matter?
Absolutely.
Via Jordan Weissmann in The Atlantic:
The rankings, it turned out, mattered a great deal. The more elite a school, the better its alums’ paychecks. The effect also increased over time.
Among students who had graduated high school in 1980, those who had gone on to a top private university eventually made 20 per cent more than their counterparts from bottom tier public school.
For the class of 1972, the wage boost was just 9 per cent.
