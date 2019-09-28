'Does the iPad have a headphone jack?': Here are the iPad models that have a standard headphone jack

- The latest iPad Pro models do not have a standard headphone jack, meaning you will have to buy a dongle to connect your wired headphones to the USB-C port.
- However, the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and classic iPad still have a standard headphone jack.
- The most recent iPad Pro models also ditch the lightning port, using a USB-C port both for charging and for connecting to other hardware.
If you have a great pair of wired headphones and you’re in the market for a new iPad Pro, make sure to add a dongle to your shopping cart.
Both of the most recent iPad Pro models – the 12.9″ and 11″ options – have ditched the standard 3.5 mm headphone jack, instead featuring only a USB-C port.
The latest iPad Pro models do not have a standard headphone jack, but these iPad models do
While the new iPad Air, iPad Mini, and basic iPad still have a headphone jack and a lightning port, it’s likely these will be some of the last iPads that features these ports, standard on the Apple tablet for many years.
If you have a new iPad Pro without a headphone jack, the best move is using a set of headphones that can wirelessly pair with the tablet via Bluetooth.
You can check out our recommendations for the best wireless Bluetooth headphones, or the best wireless Bluetooth earbuds.
Or you can save money and keep using your wired headphones, and buy a USB-C to 3.5 mm audio adaptor, which only costs $US10.99.
If you don’t want to splurge for a nice pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones, using a dongle to keep your older headphones working may be a good idea, as few USB-C headphones currently on the market have good enough reviews to make them worth the investment.
