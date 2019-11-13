'Does Hulu have ESPN?': Yes, you can watch it with Hulu + Live TV — here's what you need to know

Steven John
ShutterstockYou can watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN College Extra, ESPN U, and ESPN News with Hulu + Live TV.
  • Not only does Hulu have ESPN with a live TV subscription, but the platform also offers multiple ESPN channels, including ESPN2, ESPN College Extra, ESPN U, and ESPN News.
  • Watching ESPN via Hulu requires a Hulu + Live TV account , which starts at $US44.99 per month and can be upgraded to add even more channels.
  • A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to record up to 50 hours of content for later viewing – or more for additional fees – so you never have to miss sports shows or games.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you love sports, you will love all the various ESPN channels offered by Hulu. Your Hulu + Live TV plan offers you access to hours upon hours of sport-centric content, including sports talk shows, live sporting events, sports news, sports docs, and classic sports programming.

In short, if it’s on ESPN, it can be enjoyed on your phone, computer, or smart TV via a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Hulu + Live TV (From $US44.95 per month at Hulu)

iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)

MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung 50″ Smart TV (From $US399.99 at Best Buy)

How to watch ESPN on Hulu + Live TV

To watch live ESPN programming with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, click on the “LIVE TV” link at the top of the Hulu homepage.

Then you can scroll through the long list of channels, search under the “SPORTS” tab, or to be more efficient, use the “SEARCH” tool at the top right corner of the screen and type in “ESPN.”

Does Hulu have ESPNSteven John/Business InsiderYou can also add future live sporting events to your Hulu account’s ‘My Stuff’ page to get a reminder to tune in as it airs.

You can watch myriad live ESPN shows, and you can record shows or events by either beginning recording a show as it plays, or clicking on a show airing on ESPN later and opting to record it.

Does Hulu have ESPNSteven John/Business InsiderYou can record up to 50 hours of live content with a standard Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.