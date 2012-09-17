Does HP Deserve a Smartphone Do Over?

HP CEO Meg Whitman announced today that the company would like a second chance to make a first impression with a smartphone.



Whitman told FOX Business News:

“We have to ultimately offer a smartphone because in many countries of the world that is your first computing device. You know, there will be countries around the world where people may never own a tablet, or a PC or a desktop. They will do everything on the smartphone. We’re a computing company; we have to take advantage of that form factor…We did take a detour into smartphones, and we’ve got to get it right this time.”

