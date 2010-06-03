Does Hollywood's Biggest Advocate Of Movie Futures Trading Have A Huge Conflict Of Interest?

Photo: RT

The 15 of you who care about this subject are probably aware that the current financial reform legislation is likely to kill trading in box office futures, a market that’s currently in the works from the Cantor Exchange.It’s a controversial subject. Some think it’s going to make hedging films a reality while others think that the new derivatives will be the next weapon of financial mass destruction.



Among the latter is the doom-mongering, muckraker Max Keiser, who actually birthed the whole idea, and is now a fierce critic of such markets.

Among Keiser’s claims is that Lions Gate Films — the one Hollywood house to endorse box office futures — has an undisclosed financial stake in the Cantor Exchange itself.

Teri Buhl reporting for HedgeTracker.com is out with an article saying that LGF refused to provide any evidence that it doesn’t have a stake in Cantor Exchange.

Specifically, Keiser’s claim is that LGF Michael Burns has an economic incentive to see the market take off:

Burns, who I interviewed in 2007 for Trader Monthly’s feature story on Cantor buying the HSX – admitted to the existence of a over ride deal on Exchange revenue but said the deal is void now and he has nothing to do with the exchange. Keiser says Burns told The Hollywood Reporter the same thing last week, but when I asked for proof of a contract stating Cantor and Burns are no longer financially connected, they refused to provide one. Keiser also says his lawyer has been asking, for over a decade, to see proof of the termination of the Burns-Cantor deal but Cantor just keeps bringing up an excuse that it was destroyed in the World Trade centre office during the 911 attacks. Keiser also points out that neither he nor any of the original HSX stockholders, who invested $40 million, ever saw a drop of cash or stock, or any compensation whatsoever – after Cantor bought their exchange idea in 2001. “Shareholders were raped badly” says Keiser.

To be fair, it’s not clear what evidence Keiser has (other than hearsay), nor is it clear that an economic relationship between the two entities would be all that horrible if proven true.

And beyond that, this would hardly be the only conflict of interest to have popped up in this story.

As we’ve noted, the retiring chairman of the MPAA Dan Glickman is on the board of the CME, also a futures exchange with a possible motive to keep another market shut.

