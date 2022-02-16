Does Grubhub take cash? Yes, but only in some instances — here’s what you need to know

You may be able to pay for a Grubhub order using cash, depending on the restaurant. XanderSt/Shutterstock

Grubhub takes cash in some instances, making it one of the few online services that offer the option.

But it’s up to the restaurant whether it takes cash, and most do not.

If a restaurant takes cash, you’ll see that payment option listed at checkout.

It’s getting harder to use cash for many purchases. Ordering food online is an excellent example — from Postmates to Uber Eats, it’s simply not possible to pay for a food order with cash. One notable exception: It’s sometimes possible to pay for Grubhub food orders with cash, so if using a credit card or digital payment system is off the table for you, Grubhub might be the delivery service of choice.

Grubhub takes cash in some instances

Grubhub is one of the few online services that considers taking cash, and you can find that promise on the Grubhub website: “We accept Apple Pay, Android Pay, PayPal, eGift and credit cards, or good old-fashioned cash. What works best for you, works great for us.”

Unfortunately, it’s not that simple, and that claim on the website is a bit of an overpromise. Grubhub makes cash payments an option for restaurants who partner with the delivery service, but it’s ultimately up to the restaurant whether it accepts payments in cash. In reality, few restaurants accept cash payments due to the logistical challenges involved. It’s far easier to limit payments to credit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, and similar electronic options.

So how do you know if a restaurant takes cash payments? There’s no way to filter or sort restaurants within the Grubhub app (iOS, Android) by payment method, so you’ll have to check each one in your local delivery area using the method outlined in the next section.

How to pay with cash on Grubhub

Paying by cash is simply a matter of choosing the cash option at checkout, if the restaurant allows it. Here’s how to do that:

1. Start the Grubhub app.

2. Select Delivery or Pickup at the top of the screen.

Choose whether you want delivery or pickup, then find a restaurant. Dave Johnson

3. Find a restaurant at which you’d like to place an order.

4. Select your food items and tap Add to bag.

5. When all the items are in your bag, tap View order, then tap Continue to checkout.

When your order is done, tap Continue to checkout to pay for the meal. Dave Johnson

6. In the Your payment section, tap Payment. Choose the payment type. If Cash is an option, you’ll see it here. Choose it and complete the order.

Tap the Payment section to choose cash (if it’s available at that restaurant). Dave Johnson

If cash isn’t an option, tap Cancel, go back to the beginning and try a different restaurant. You might need to try a lot of restaurants before you find one that accepts cash, and unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that any locations in your area allow it.