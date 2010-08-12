Does Google Stand A Chance In China? No.

Will China ever be a huge growth driver for Google? Beyond Google’s free speech crusade, it’s already facing stiff competition in Baidu, not to mention the Chinese government’s preference to promote a domestic company.



Eurasia Group founder and President Ian Bremmer explains.

More video from Business Insider…

– Here’s Why Companies Still Aren’t Putting Resources Into Bing SEO

– The Gigantic Pot Of Gold That Is The Local Advertising Market

– How I Started Charging For What I Used To Give Away For Free And Got Away With It



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: CLICK HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.