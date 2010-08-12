Does Google Stand A Chance In China? No.

Will China ever be a huge growth driver for Google? Beyond Google’s free speech crusade, it’s already facing stiff competition in Baidu, not to mention the Chinese government’s preference to promote a domestic company.
Eurasia Group founder and President Ian Bremmer explains.
