Do not stay after 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' -- there are no end-credits scenes

The INSIDER Summary:

• There is no post-credits scene after “Fantastic Beasts.” • The movie ends with a lot of questions unanswered. • We’ll have to wait for the following four movies to find out what will happen next.



If you head out to see “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the first film in J.K. Rowling’s prequel franchise to “Harry Potter,” don’t stay around after the credits roll.

You won’t be getting any additional scenes or sneak peeks at the four sequels to come.

I repeat: There are zero post-credits scenes attached to “Fantastic Beasts.”

End-credits scenes have become a staple in recent years for Disney to attach to the end of its Marvel movies. Sometimes you’ll get one or two additional scenes hinting at what’s to come in the future films.

Since “Fantastic Beasts” ends leaving a lot of questions left unanswered, we thought it may make sense for an additional tag to highlight more about a favourite character or to hint at the eventual addition of Dumbledore in a sequel. Instead, it looks like J.K. Rowling and the “Beasts” team are keeping all of the secrets of the wizarding world under lock and key — at least until the rest of the four movies come out.

If you see folks sticking around after the film, you may want to give them a friendly heads up.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will be in theatres Friday with early showings Thursday evening nationwide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.