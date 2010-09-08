Facebook Users Terrified "Places" Tells Everyone Where They Are, All The Time

Ever since shortly after Facebook launched its check-in feature, Facebook Places, last month, the site has been plagued by a rumour that if users log-in to Facebook from their mobile phone, other users will be able to track their exact location at all times.



This rumour is false. Let us count the ways:

Facebook Places only announces your location to anybody if you open up the Facebook app or Web site on your mobile phone and click the “check-in” button.

As far as who can see your location, that’s easily adjusted in your privacy settings.

Finally, Facebook does allow your friends to check you in from a location, but only if you give them permission to.

It’s a “nasty meme,” a company spokesperson tells us. We can tell. Look at how many people are talking about it on Facebook and Twitter.

Don’t fall for the scam, yourself. Here’s what the message user keep passing around looks like:

**ACTION IMMEDIATELY** – Facebook launched Facebook Places yesterday. Anyone can find out where you are when you are logged in. gives the actual address & map location of where you are as you use Facebook. Make sure your kids know. TO UNDO: go to”Account”, “Account Settings”, … See More.”Notifications”,…then scroll down to “Places” and uncheck the 2 boxes. Make sure to SAVE changes and re-post this!

Besides all the lies about what Facebook places does and does not do, this message also passes on incorrect information for how to turn Facebook Places off.

