Does Facebook Portal work with Messenger? Yes, here's how you can use Facebook's messaging app and video-calling devices together

Facebook Portal users can link their Messenger account to the video-calling device, but not all Messenger features are available.

You can use a Facebook Portal device with Messenger to call certain contacts.

Not all features of the Messenger chat app are available on Portal devices.

Having Facebook Messenger isn’t a requirement to use Portal, but the chat platform can enhance your experience through Rooms, AR, and more.

Portal is a series of specialised tablets and video-calling devices made by Facebook that feature an enhanced camera and speaker.

Portal, Facebook’s proprietary tablet, is explicitly geared to video chatting with your cadre of Facebook contacts.

That includes your Messenger contacts, an advantage for those Facebook users who spend more time on the chat app than the social media platform.

Despite being a Facebook-made device, it’s not a requirement to have Facebook Messenger to use your Portal. However, Messenger has incorporated cool additional features into your Portal calls that make linking your account worth it.

How to use a Facebook Portal with Messenger

Here’s a rundown of how Messenger can â€” and in some cases can’t â€” factor into your Portal experience.

You can use a Portal to call Messenger contacts who have a Facebook account

If a Messenger contact of yours has a Facebook account, you can use a Portal device to call the contact.

You can’t call Messenger contacts that don’t have a Facebook account on Portal

Gone are the days when having a Facebook account was necessary to run Messenger. Independent of a Facebook account, you can use a Messenger account to upload photos, videos, initiate group chats, and more.

There is still one thing you can’t do, though, and that’s receive or make calls from a Portal device. Yes, while it may seem counterintuitive, it’s a no-go to call Messenger connections that don’t have Facebook accounts.

You can’t use Messenger Kids and Parental Controls on Portal

Messenger Kids has grown in popularity and expanded into even more regions. Despite this growth, Portal users remain unable to make calls to Messenger Kids accounts. That’s because Portal requires you to have a Facebook account, and that requires users be 13 years of age or older.

You can use Messenger’s AR filters on Portal

Emma Witman/Business Insider Whether you want to conceal your appearance or background or make it more festive, Portal has options for you.

Portal has support for Messenger’s array of augmented reality masks, which are small in number but still options for those who want to use them. Plus, there are plans for the library to expand sometime next year, thanks to Facebook’s decision to allow independent creators to contribute AR cosmetics to the platform.

You can use Messenger Rooms on Portal

Facebook brought Messenger Rooms to Portal this year, which allows an audience of multiple callers to enter a hangout space via the Portal. With it, you’ll be able to join or host a room on Portal with up to 50 people.

