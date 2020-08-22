How to enable Facebook's dark mode on your phone or computer, if the feature's available

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Facebook’s dark mode is still in beta on the desktop site and mobile app.

Facebook’s dark mode is currently a beta version for desktop and mobile that only some users have access to.

Dark mode is a setting that switches the background of an app to black instead of white, which is easier on the eyes and consumes less battery life.

Many apps and popular websites now count a dark mode feature among its many platform tools. The optional view setting changes the background from white to black, and text from black to white.

Dark mode is popular among many people for several reasons. For starters, it consumes less battery because displaying darker pixels on an LED screen takes far less power than displaying white ones.

There are also those who find that it is less straining on the eyes, and many believe that the reduced blue light helps them sleep better – although the jury is still out on the science behind that.

On the heels of dark mode’s rise across platforms and devices, Facebook is poised to join these ranks. At present, they have released a beta test for a small group of test users and will likely deploy it after several rounds of feedback and adjustments.

If you’re a Facebook user who has access to Facebook’s beta dark mode, here’s how you can enable it on your phone and in the browser.

How to enable Facebook’s dark mode setting on an iPhone

1. In the Facebook app, tap the hamburger menu in the bottom right corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the hamburger menu.

2. Scroll down and select “Settings and Privacy.”

3. In the expanded menu, if you have the beta test available, you will see the Dark Mode option. Select it to enable the feature.

How to enable Facebook’s dark mode setting on an Android

1. In the Facebook app, tap the hamburger menu in the top right.

2. Scroll down and select “Settings and Privacy.”

3. In the expanded menu, if you have the beta test available, you will see the Dark Mode option. Select it to enable the feature.

How to enable Facebook’s dark mode setting on a computer

1. Go to Facebook.com and log in.

2. In the top right corner, select the down arrow icon.

3. In the dropdown menu that appears, you’ll see an option labelled “Switch to New Facebook.” Click it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘Switch to New Facebook.’

4. Once you’ve navigated over to the latest version of Facebook, select the down arrow menu again.

5. Click the toggle next to the Dark Mode option that appears in the account settings dropdown menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider You’ll need to re-open the settings menu after switching to the Beta version of Facebook to toggle Dark Mode on.

6. If it’s enabled, the toggle will turn blue, and your Facebook background will go dark.

