Does Eating Fat Make Us Happier?

Photo: Flickr/Steve Depolo

Scientists induced a sad mood in subjects then pumped a solution containing either fat or saline into their stomachs. The people who got the fat mixture got happier:Although a relationship between emotional state and feeding behaviour is known to exist, the interactions between signaling initiated by stimuli in the gut and exteroceptively generated emotions remain incompletely understood. Here, we investigated the interaction between nutrient-induced gut-brain signaling and sad emotion induced by musical and visual cues at the behavioural and neural level in healthy nonobese subjects undergoing functional magnetic resonance imaging. Subjects received an intragastric infusion of fatty acid solution or saline during neutral or sad emotion induction and rated sensations of hunger, fullness, and mood. We found an interaction between fatty acid infusion and emotion induction both in the behavioural readouts (hunger, mood) and at the level of neural activity in multiple pre-hypothesized regions of interest. Specifically, the behavioural and neural responses to sad emotion induction were attenuated by fatty acid infusion. These findings increase our understanding of the interplay among emotions, hunger, food intake, and meal-induced sensations in health, which may have important implications for a wide range of disorders, including obesity, eating disorders, and depression.



Source: “Fatty acid–induced gut-brain signaling attenuates neural and behavioural effects of sad emotion in humans” from J Clin Invest.

