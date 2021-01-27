Does DoorDash take cash? Here's what you need to know

DoorDash DoorDash does not take cash currently.

DoorDash has never accepted cash on its marketplace platform.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, DoorDash’s company-order fulfillment service DoorDash Drive accepted cash through a feature called “Cash on Delivery.”

Neither DoorDash Drive nor DoorDash’s marketplace app will take cash at this time.

The only instance in which DoorDash has taken cash on its platform (historically, though not currently) is through DoorDash Drive fulfillments.

DoorDash Drive is DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment service that offers direct delivery for businesses.

“White label” refers to the process in which a company creates a product, which is then distributed by another. In this case, businesses who partner with DoorDash Drive sell items that are then delivered by DoorDash drivers, without the customer knowing DoorDash was ever involved in the process.

Businesses can be on both DoorDash’s customer marketplace as well as DoorDash Drive.

DoorDash Drive does not take cash currently



Before the coronavirus pandemic, DoorDash Drive offered a feature called “Cash on Delivery” â€” where customers could pay cash for orders made to businesses who partnered with DoorDash Drive.

“Due to contactless deliveries, Cash On Delivery is not currently offered as an option for payment on Marketplace and Drive orders,” a DoorDash spokesperson told Business Insider. Cash payments on Drive orders are suspended indefinitely.

For example, if you ordered a pizza from a restaurant’s website, there may have previously been an option to pay for the order in cash upon delivery.

If the pizza restaurant partnered with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash would then pay the restaurant directly for the order and a DoorDash delivery driver would pick it up.

When the DoorDash driver delivered your pizza, you would then pay the driver in cash. That cash would then be the DoorDash driver’s to keep, and would be subtracted from their next direct deposit.

DoorDash has never accepted cash on its marketplace app

It is important to note DoorDash doesn’t currently and has never accepted cash on its marketplace app, and the company has since suspended its “Cash on Delivery” option for the foreseeable future on all DoorDash Drive orders due to COVID-19.

