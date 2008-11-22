Does Damon Dash Have The Right Approach To Dealing With $$ Woes?

Hmmm, maybe we should all forget our woes and just “bug out.”



Monday night’s CFDA event, according to Page Six: Damon Dash couldn’t sit still during John Galliano’s speech at the CFDA Fashion Fund and told his table at Sky light Studios he was “bugging out,” prompting a guest to say, “He was really a mess.”

Wednesday night, according to Rush & Molloy: The hip-hop impresario passed on the offer of a cocktail at Belvedere’s “Downtown Meets Uptown” party Wednesday, instead grabbing one of the giant display bottles. After taking a few swigs, Dash declared, “Damn, I don’t even know myself when I drink! Where am I?”

NYMag.com, also reporting on Wednesday night’s party, where they ran into the former mogul: [H]e was in high spirits! In fact, we chitchatted about his business woes, and he said that these spirits are exactly what gets him through the day: “I go to board meetings high,” he explained. Also, he’s totally counting on his beautiful designer wife to get the two of them through this rough patch. Aw!

