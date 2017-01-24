'The Bachelor' villain Corinne Olympios has been spotted wearing an engagement ring

ABC/Rick Rowell Could Nick Viall be engaged to Corinne Olympios?

The INSIDER Summary:

• Instagram star Claudia Oshry posted a picture with “Bachelor” star Corinne Olympios.

• In the picture, Olympios appears to be wearing an engagement ring.

• People are speculating Olympios could be the winner.

“The Bachelor” contestant Corinne Olympios definitely knows how to get people talking, and it appears she’s now making headlines outside of the mansion.

The controversial 24-year-old from Miami was photographed on Saturday wearing what appears to be a engagement ring on the fourth finger of her left hand. The picture was taken by social media personality Claudia Oshry, who posts under the handle Girl With No Job on Instagram.

Here’s the picture everyone’s talking about:

And here’s a close up of that ring:

“One of us is a Bachelorette and the other has a nanny,” Oshry captioned the picture.

Fans were immediately up in arms. “Are you kidding,” one commenter asked. “I wouldn’t be surprised if [Bachelor Nick Viall] picked her,” another said, “but also not surprised if she was doing it for attention.”

The controversy is not unexpected. Olympios has become this season’s defacto villain for her aggressive pursual of Viall. And while having the”villain” win on the series has happened before on “The Bachelor” — look no further than Courtney Robertson during Ben Flajnik’s season or Vienna Girardi during Jake Pavelka’s season — it’s an unpopular outcome for fans.

Still, INSIDER is guessing this is probably a coincidence or a way to throw fans off the scent of the true winner. While spoilers for the season say that Olympios makes it quite far, Reality Steve said she will not be the winner.

Olympios has also not been shy about sharing photos of herself with fans on Instagram and the band on her finger has been noticeably absent:

The news also comes on the heels of Olympios’s mother speaking to TMZ saying her daughter was faking her controversial personality for the reality TV show’s cameras. Perhaps the ring is a way of gaining further attention.

“She decided either you are two people that get remembered: the winner or the villain,” Peri said in the TMZ video. “Yes, she took it to the limits, most of it is fake.”

For her part, Oshry said she enjoyed meeting Olympios.

“Corinne was awesome. So much fun, I loved hanging out with her,” she wrote to INSIDER in an email. “Kindred spirits AF.”





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.