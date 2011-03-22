Does Chat Have A Future?

I used to really be into chat rooms, but since blogging, twittering, and Facebooking came along I found it just wasn’t that interesting to me anymore. There were better, and more focused ways, to talk with people about things I cared about.



But Leah Culver thinks she can build a future for chat with her new company, Convore, and fix some of the sins that older chat systems have. Funny, the engineers at Rackspace love IRC too, just like she does. But that’s pretty geeky. Can she get the rest of us to join in?

Based on the new people who are inviting me into Convore chat rooms it definitely has a chance.



This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

