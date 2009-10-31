Does Cap-And-Trade Help Farmers?

Will farmers benefit from proposed cap-and-trade legislation? No one knows, according to analysis by Morningstar.



Farmers might earn as much as $18.8 billion in new revenue from offset credits — that is, payment from the government for eco-friendly practices like no-till farming. This rosy estimate comes from the Environmental Protection Agency.

On the other hand, farmers might lose money, suffering from elevated costs of fuel and fertiliser, while also cutting production to meet carbon offset standards. The doom scenario cames from groups like the American Farm Bureau.

