Does Bret Easton Ellis Want Robert Downey, Jr. To Be An Addict Again?

Author Bret Easton Ellis wants Robert Downey Jr. to reprise his role in a movie version of his sequel to Less Than Zero, set to be published in May 2010.

Since Downey, Jr. has said his drug problems got worse when he played addict Julian Wells in the first film, released in 1987, we wondered whether it would be good for Downey on a personal level. Fortunately for the star and his fans, it shouldn’t be a problem.

The author says that in the present-day sequel, Julian is sober and—SPOILER ALERT—shockingly alive, just like all of the other main characters.

This makes Easton Ellis just the latest person trying to cash in on Downey, Jr.’s sobriety, after Iron Man director Jon Favreau. Easton Ellis says that in the book, Imperial Bedrooms, Julian is “fragile, but sober,” and he fights crime in a metal suit. Wait. Wrong movie.

Easton Ellis is hoping that all of the original cast, including Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz and James Spader, would reprise their roles if the book hits the big screen. Fox made the first movie, and, as far as we know, it hasn’t optioned the sequel yet, but Easton Ellis thinks the studio may still have the rights:

“Now that I’m finally done with the book I’m thinking ‘God, what if Fox wants to do this as a film?’ Because Fox did the original and I think there’s a rights issue involved…I think it would be a great idea. We’ll see.”

Even if Imperial Bedrooms never makes it to the theatre, Easton Ellis says the book will explain where all of the Less Than Zero characters ended up “for better or for worse.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.