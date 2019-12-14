Yes, birth control helps with cramps but some methods are better than others

iStock Painful period cramps, aka dysmenorrhea, affects more than half of women who menstruate.

Up to 20% of women will experience cramps so severe that it interferes with daily activities. For most, cramping occurs when you shed part of the inner lining of your uterus, called the endometrium.

Hormonal birth control thins the endometrial lining of the uterus. This can help relieve cramping because you’re not building up that extra lining of your endometrium that causes intense contractions.

To ease menstrual cramps, your doctor may recommend hormonal birth control in the form of an oral contraceptive, skin patch, injection, IUD, implant, or vaginal ring. But some methods are better at relieving pain than others.

Dr. Kecia Gaither recommends women take combination contraceptive pills that have both estrogen and progestin. Other combination methods are the contraceptive patch and the vaginal ring.

This article was reviewed by Olivia P. Myrick, MD, who is a clinical assistant professor with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone.

Painful period cramps, aka dysmenorrhea, affects more than half of women who menstruate. What’s more, up to 20% of women will experience cramps so severe that it interferes with daily activities.

Fortunately, many women find relief from hormonal birth control.

How hormonal birth control can relieve period cramps



To ease menstrual cramps, your doctor may recommend hormonal birth control in the form of an oral contraceptive, skin patch, injection, IUD, implant, or vaginal ring.

For most women, cramping occurs when a woman sheds part of the inner lining of her uterus, called the endometrium. During ovulation, the endometrium thickens. That extra lining is there to nourish a fertilised egg in case you become pregnant.

However, when you don’t become pregnant, your uterus contracts to shed that extra lining of the endometrium. And it’s those contractions that cause pain and cramping. So, if you want to relieve cramping, you need to reduce contractions. That’s where birth control comes in.

The primary purpose of birth control is to prevent pregnancy, which it’s designed to do by halting ovulation and thinning the endometrial lining of your uterus. This can help relieve cramping because you’re not building up that extra lining of your endometrium that causes intense contractions. Problem solved, right? Well, not all birth control is created equal.

How to choose the right birth control for cramps



Hormonal birth control contains either a combination of synthetic versions of estrogen and progestin or a progestin-only formula.

Progestin-only pills are not as consistent as combination birth control pills at preventing ovulation. In fact, the American College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians estimates that 40% of women who use progestin-only pills will continue to ovulate.

That’s why Dr. Kecia Gaither, MD, an OB-GYN and Director of Perinatal Services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln recommends women take combination contraceptive pills that have both estrogen and progestin. Other combination methods that contain both estrogen and progestin are the contraceptive patch and the vaginal ring.

That said, progestin-only birth control may still help with cramping even if it doesn’t prevent you from ovulating. Because it can still thin your endometrium and reduce the level of hormones, called prostaglandins, that cause your uterus to contract in the first place.

The same goes for progestin IUDs (like the Mirena, Skyla, or Liletta), which keep your endometrial lining so thin that cramping and bleeding may disappear altogether.

Your doctor may prescribe progestin-only birth control for cramping over combination contraception if you are breastfeeding, since estrogen may reduce your milk production. It’s also recommended if you have certain health conditions that could worsen with high blood pressure since combination birth control has been shown to increase blood pressure whereas progestin-only birth control has not.

If you’re going the progestin-only route, your doctor will likely recommend the mini-pill, Depo-Provera shot, or hormonal IUDs such as Mirena.

You’ll start to feel relief within 1 to 3 cycles

Each woman is different, but Gaither says you can generally expect to see a change in your period cramps within one to three cycles.

The only way to determine which method will be right for you is to talk to your doctor. Since both the combination hormonal birth control and the progestin-only methods can reduce or prevent intense period cramps, you need to consider the side effects of each and make a decision that best fits your needs.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.