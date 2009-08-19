Does Anyone Even Like The Climate Bill Anymore?

Maybe we’re reading the wrong publications, but it seems like support for the cap and trade plan–already flimsy from the start–is eroding more and more.



The plan has been getting thrashed on a weekly basis ever since the Senate decided to shelve the climate bill in July, to focus on health care. Here’s four big stories we’ve seen:

The inventor of cap and trade says the current bill is no good.

John McCain laughed at the idea of supporting the bill.

10 Senators wrote a letter saying they can’t support the bill as written.

Another four senators want to get rid of cap and trade and focus on renewable energy.

Today, we see another bit of bad news for cap and trade supporters.

Bloomberg: Cap-and-trade legislation to limit U.S. carbon dioxide emissions has “gotten out of control” and needs to be scaled back in Congress, said former Democratic Senator Timothy Wirth.

“The Republicans are right — it’s a cap-and-tax bill,” Wirth, a climate-change negotiator during President Bill Clinton‘s administration, said in an Aug. 14 interview. “That’s what it is because they are raising revenue to do all sorts of things, especially to take care of the coal industry, and it makes no sense.”

A system to cap carbon emissions and then create a market for the trading of pollution allowances is the centrepiece of President Barack Obama‘s proposal to fight global warming. Wirth, who helped craft an emissions-trading market two decades ago that cut sulfur-dioxide pollution causing acid rain, is among Democrats questioning House-passed legislation set to be taken up next month in the Senate.

“I’m not critical of cap-and-trade,” said Wirth, head of the UN Foundation, a philanthropy established in 1998 with $1 billion from Ted Turner, founder of the CNN cable network. “But it has to be used in a targeted and disciplined way, and what has happened is it’s gotten out of control.”

We’re sure there’s plenty of Senators, and lobbyists fighting hard for the cap and trade bill. But, once the Senate gets back in session, and fights over healthcare reform, we wonder if it will have the stomach for another big fight over climate change.

