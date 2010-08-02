Does Anyone Else Remember When All The Big Investors Were Betting On Inflation?

In the WSJ, Gregory Zuckerman has a report on all the big name investors who are now positioned to bet on deflation. Among the big names: Bill Gross, David Tepper, and GMO LLC.



But this isn’t that surprising, given that the “Big D” has been all the rage of late, reaching a fever pitch last week when St. Louis Fed president James Bullard dropped his big paper on the subject.

What’s interesting is that it wasn’t all that long ago when all the cool kids were betting on inflation. Paolo Pellegrini — John Paulson’s old hand — has been warning about inflation for a while, and at least not long ago was short Treasuries, arguing that the massive funding needs of the US would necessitate more printing and higher interest rates. Whoops.

In February of this year, Nassim Taleb said everyone should be shorting Treasuries. Julian Robertson, same.

Just in April, Bill Gross was dumping Treasuries on the same concerns: funding and inflation.

Now granted, good investors are switching their views all the time, and we don’t know where they stand today. But the bottom line is that EVERYONE (not quite, but almost) thought betting against the dollar and US debt was a no-brainer, largely due to inflation/debt concerns, but that seems to have gone away almost entirely.

