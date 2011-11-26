Does Anybody Actually Call Their Friends 'Epic Bros'?

Google aired a rare ad yesterday during the Thanksgiving NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.



The company hardly ever advertises. But this time it bought a spot for Google+, the social network that Google opened to the general public last month. (Google is reluctant to call it a social network, but until they come up with a better name that’s what we’re sticking with.)

The ad doesn’t explain much about what Google+ actually IS, but shows off the idea that users can divide their contacts into specific kinds of groups like Bests, The Fam, and Epic Bros.

Looks like maybe Google is hipper than we’d expect from a bunch of engineers. Or maybe they caught that “brogramming” bug that’s sweeping Silicon Valley.

Here’s the ad:

