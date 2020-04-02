Does ammonia kill germs? It isn't effective against viruses

T3 Magazine/Getty Images Ammonia doesn’t kill viruses, but quaternary ammonium does.

Ammonia is unlikely to kill germs, and can’t disinfect against viruses.

However, ammonia is used to create quarternary ammonium compounds (QACs), which is an effective disinfectant against viruses like COVID-19.

You should be careful when using ammonia or QACs in your home, as they can be potentially harmful if not used correctly.

This article was medically reviewed by Tania Elliott, MD, who specialises in infectious diseases related to allergies and immunology for internal medicine at NYU Langone Health.

Ammonia is one of the most commonly used chemicals and can be found in many household cleaning products and often in fertilisers.

While ammonia may be a common cleaner, it isn’t considered a disinfectant. Ammonia can remove fats, oils, and stains, but there are other products that are more effective at killing a wider range of germs. Here’s what you need to know.

Ammonia doesn’t kill viruses

Ammonia is found in common household cleaners used to clean glass, tiling, or remove soap scum. Some surface cleaners, like floor polish or bathroom cleaners, also contain ammonia.

If you’re wondering if ammonia can keep the surfaces of your home free from COVID-19 or any other virus, the short answer is no. Ammonia doesn’t kill viruses.

“Ammonia is almost ineffective or has little effect on viruses,” explains Jagdish Khubchandani, PhD, Associate Chair and Professor of Health Science at Ball State University. “It is a commonly used disinfectant for certain common bacteria like E. Coli.”

Ammonia is not registered as a disinfectant by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). And, if you’re concerned about COVID-19, Khubhandani says there are no studies that show that ammonia could clean this virus off of a surface.

Quaternary ammonium can kill viruses like COVID-19

However, ammonia is used by manufacturers to create quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs), a group of chemicals commonly used in cleaning products as a disinfectant.

QACs are used in professional settings, like restaurants and hospitals, because of their ability to kill mould, bacteria, and viruses, according to the Selikoff Centres for Occupational Health.

“QACs are effective in killing viruses and could be effective against COVID-19 given the mechanism of action and proven efficacy against other emerging viral pathogens,” says Khubhandani.

For example, the EPA issued a list of disinfectants that are effective against the coronavirus – and quaternary ammonium is the active ingredient in many of them, along with alcohol(ethanol or isopropanol), bleach(sodium hypochlorite), and hydrogen peroxide.

Be cautious when using ammonia or QACs

Ammonia and QACs are safe for use in the home just so long as they are used appropriately. Practice caution, however, and stick with products made for household use. Industrial grade cleaners require extra precaution and can cause burns, irritation, and are highly flammable, according to the EPA.

“Concentration also matters and high concentrations cause burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract and can result in blindness, lung damage or death,” Khubhandani explains. “Breathing related exposure to lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation.”

QACs can also trigger asthma symptoms, so you should be careful using them around people with asthma. Since ammonia can cause skin irritation, it’s also a good idea to wear gloves when using these products in your home. Higher concentration ammonia used in workplace settings should only be used with the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), like masks, goggles, and gloves.

In addition, ammonia shouldn’t be mixed with other chemicals. Specifically, mixing it with bleach creates a gas called chloramines, which can cause nausea, watery eyes, wheezing, and pneumonia.

“Never mix [ammonia] with anything,” cautions Khubhandani. “We are not qualified chemists to do so at home.”

