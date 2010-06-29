Does America's Oil & Gas Industry Spill 200,000 Gallons Every Day?

As we saw from the big second Gulf spill scare, there are many ongoing spills discharging toxic oil into the environment. The government knows about many, and the government probably doesn’t know about plenty others.



A Denver Post analysis found Colorado oil and gas companies have reported almost 1,000 spills over the past 2 1/2 years, totalling 5.2 million gallons of drilling liquid and oil (via @skytruth).

Now consider this: Colorado represents only three per cent of domestic energy production. Assuming an equal spill frequency nationally, oil and gas companies report spills equalling 69 million gallons on America every year — 190,000 gallons a day.

Should we keep drilling, baby?

