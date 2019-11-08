'Does Amazon accept Venmo?': It doesn't directly, but here's how you can use a Venmo Card instead

- Amazon does not accept Venmo, which is owned by PayPal.
- However, you can use the Venmo Card to make Amazon purchases, since it’s an ordinary debit card linked to your Venmo balance.
- You can request a Venmo Card within the Venmo app.
Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
Unfortunately, Amazon doesn’t directly accept payment through Venmo(or Venmo’s sister payment service, PayPal).
Part of the reason for this is historical – PayPal has always had a strong relationship with eBay – and was once owned by eBay – which Amazon has always treated as a direct competitor.
But that is not the entire story. It’s possible to use Venmo to make purchases on Amazon using a Venmo Card.
How to use a Venmo Card to make Amazon purchases
Venmo offers a Mastercard debit card with which you can use to make purchases using your Venmo app balance. It’s a physical debit card that you can carry in your wallet or purse, and use it at any store in the US that accepts Mastercard.
But more importantly, you can add the Venmo Card to your Amazon account and use it to make purchases as a debit card.
1. To get a Venmo card, start the Venmo app on your phone and then tap the three horizontal lines at the top left of the screen.
2. In the menu, tap “Venmo Card.”
3. Then tap “Get the Venmo Card” and follow these instructions to request your Venmo Card.
Once you’ve received your Venmo Card, you can add it to your Amazon account or checkout cart to make purchases, just as you would with any other debit or credit card.
