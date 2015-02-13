EXPERTS: Here's how much sleep you really need

We all know those people who claim they can get by on five or six hours of sleep a night — but chances are, they’re lying (or just forcing themselves along, fuelled by coffee).

On February 2, the National Sleep Foundation released their newest guidelines for how many hours of sleep people need every night, and while they didn’t change their recommendations of seven to nine hours of shuteye for adults, pretty much all other age groups saw some slight tweaks in the normal range.

Every individual has a certain amount of sleep they need — and there are things you can do to understand your personal sleep needs better, but this chart should give you a good general guideline on what’s healthy for you and your family.

When reading the chart below, know that the vast majority of people fit into the dark blue category for their age group. Most outliers fit into the teal bracket on both sides of the dark blue, and it’s incredibly rare for it to be healthy for anyone to sleep more or less than those amounts.

Do you get enough sleep?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.