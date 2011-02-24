Does a 13 per cent Drop In Homes Prices Since June "Reflect an Improved Economy"?

According to the Washington Post it does. The Post reported on the modest rise in existing home sales in January reported by the National Association of Realtors. The increase in sales was accompanied by a sharp plunge in prices with the median sale price now 13.1 per cent below the recent high set in June.



As the article suggests, it appears that many investors were buying up foreclosed properties at low prices. This is a necessary part of the return to normal in the housing market, but it is a bit misleading to describe this story as reflecting an improved economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.