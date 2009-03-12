DOE Will Have A "Blue Ribbon" Panel Figure Out Nuclear Waste

With Obama getting ready to eliminate Yucca Mountain, it’s up to the Department of Energy to figure out what to do with nuclear waste. While they have no plan right now, DOE chief Steven Chu promised the Senate Budget Committee to create a “blue ribbon” panel to figure it out.



While it’s reassuring that the DOE will look into it, this indicates we can expect another long wait while the government fiddles its thumbs on the issue of waste. In the interim the waste will keep piling up in temporary holding sites. At the hearing, Chu reiterated his support for nuclear energy as well. A nice gesture, but we’re waiting to see vocalized support actually translate into new power plants.

