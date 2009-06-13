DOE Revives Experimental Clean Coal Project

The Department of Energy is reviving the FutureGen clean coal power plant project. It will be the first test of carbon capture on a commercial level.



While the price tag for the plant is steep–$1.07 billion from the government–if the plant works, it has revolutionary implications for the future of our energy policy.

If FutureGen kills emissions as promised, then a lot of worries about coal go out the window. There’s no guarantee it will work. It’s costs need to come down, and critics will point out flaws. Regardless, this is a very exciting and interesting development.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Energy Secretary Steven Chu announced on Friday plans to restart the FutureGen clean coal power project, which was scrapped by the previous Bush administration as too expensive.

An agreement was reached between the Energy Department and the FutureGen Alliance, a nonprofit global consortium of coal producers and users, for a clean coal plant in Mattoon, Illinois.

The plant would be the first U.S. commercial scale carbon capture and storage project.

“Not only does this research have the potential to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., but it also could eventually result in lower emissions around the world,” Chu said.

FutureGen’s $1.8 billion coal-fired power plant with the technology to cut greenhouse gas emissions was scrapped by the Bush administration due to a ballooning price tag.

But a congressional report released in March revealed that the prior administration’s cost estimates for the project were flawed, with the intent of killing the project.

President Barack Obama has expressed support for the project, which would be built in his home state.

The new agreement calls for a restart of preliminary design activities and an updated cost estimate, the department said.

Once these activities and others are completed in early 2010, the department and the alliance will decide whether to continue with the project.

The Energy Department expects to spend about $1.073 billion on the project, with $1 billion from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.