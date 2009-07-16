DOE Prepares To Crack Open Its Wallet For $53 Million On Solar

There’s no holding back the DOE’s spending. Even with the Steven Chu in China hammering out research deals, the department announced its plan to fund $52.5 million worth of research related to concentrating solar power.

This is just a blip on the DOE’s spending radar. As we covered in the past, the department has already committed over $50 billion this year.

