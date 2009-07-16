DOE Prepares To Crack Open Its Wallet For $53 Million On Solar

Jay Yarow
solar thermal arizona

There’s no holding back the DOE’s spending. Even with the Steven Chu in China hammering out research deals, the department announced its plan to fund $52.5 million worth of research related to concentrating solar power.

This is just a blip on the DOE’s spending radar. As we covered in the past, the department has already committed over $50 billion this year.

