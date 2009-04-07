DOE Head Steven Chu: "Our Dependency On Oil Is Dangerous And Shortsighted"

Energy Secretary Steven Chu uncorks quite the mission statement in an op-ed published in Newsweek, writing “our dependency on oil is dangerous and shortsighted.”



This isn’t like when George W. Bush said the country is addicted to oil, it appears as though there’s some substance behind this rhetoric. After all, this comes from a guy that doesn’t even own a car.

While Chu admits that “burning oil for fuel can be understood” from a physicist’s perspective, as it is the most efficient fuel going, from any other angle, it makes no sense. He calls oil “a huge drain on our economy because any dollar we send overseas for oil is a dollar we can’t reinvest in America,” and it “weakens our security because much of the world’s oil is controlled by regimes that do not share our values.” For all the global warming deniers, Chu has a blunt message: “The science on global warming is clear and compelling: greenhouse-gas emissions, primarily from fossil fuels, have started to change our climate.”

Chu suggests we simply use less oil by producing more fuel efficient autos as well as participating in car pools and taking public transit. He suggests a transition to more electric cars and more renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

Good news Steven, you’re sitting atop $40 billion that’s supposed to be used for funding clean tech intitiatives. You want more solar, more electric cars? Then start cutting some checks.

