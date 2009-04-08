DOE Chief Chu: The Pickens Plan Blows

Department of Energy chief Steven Chu thinks “our oil dependency weakens our security.” T. Boone Pickens thinks “our dependence on foreign oil forms the intersection of the three most critical issues America currently faces – the economy, the environment and our national security.”.



However to achieve energy independence, these two fellas take radically divergent paths. A reporter shouted a question to Mr. Chu today in Washington, essentially asking if he was onboard with the Pickens Plan. His response was a coded “no.”

WSJ: QUESTION: “What do you think of proposals to expand natural gas as a transportation fuel?”

STEVEN CHU: “It’s a possibility. It’s something that I think T. Boone Pickens has popularised. I think, you know, I’m agnostic, really, about it . . . My first impression is, let’s decrease the use of personal transportation, our use, by going to more fuel efficient cars and other mechanisms . . The other path forward is to develop the biofuels . . . using agricultural lumber wastes and plants specifically designed for growing energy and making our transportation fuel that way, to offset the oil imports. I don’t know which one will win. I think we could look at both. But remember, if we significantly shift our use of transportation to use natural gas. that will put a strain on natural gas use for industrial uses, for heating and other things . . . it’s a complicated issue.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.