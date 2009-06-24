DOE Funding: Ford Gets $5.9 Billion, Nissan Gets $1.6 Billion, Tesla Gets $465 Milllion

We now know how much money each car company will receive to work on fuel efficient cars.



The DOE announced Ford gets the biggest slice, with $5.9 billion, then Nissan with $1.6 billion, and finally Tesla with $465 million.

Is it just us, or does it look like Tesla should have asked for more?

Each company will build new fuel efficient cars in the U.S. Tesla will build cars in California, Ford, Michigan, and Nissan in Tennessee.

